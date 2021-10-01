October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota puts its six-match winning streak on the line when it heads to Wisconsin on Friday night.
Author:

Minnesota has been playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten lately, winning six matches in a row and starting off conference play 2-0. The Gophers slipped by a strong Michigan team 3-2 before sweeping a Maryland team that was fresh off an upset of Wisconsin.

How to Watch: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers suffered that defeat last week after starting the year 8-0 and climbing to No. 2 in the national poll. It was the biggest upset in the Big Ten this year. Wisconsin did come back and sweep Rutgers in its second match to get back in the win column.

Wisconsin will need to get back to its non-conference form if it wants to beat the Gophers on Friday. 

Minnesota, on the other hand, has come back from a tough early non-conference slate to play its best volleyball of the year. 

The Big Ten may be the best conference in the country this year, and Minnesota and Wisconsin both look capable of winning the whole thing. This should be an absolute battle when they meet up Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

