How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

Mississippi State goes on the road to Kentucky looking for its fourth win in a row.

Mississippi State is riding high after winning its last three matched. The Bulldogs head to Kentucky looking to upset the defending national champs.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bulldogs beat No. 22 Florida before sweeping LSU this past weekend. It moved their SEC record to 3-1 and their overall record to 12-4. Despite the impressive record, they are getting no love from the national media and are still not receiving votes in the Top 25 poll.

They can change some of that perception if they can go to Kentucky and beat the Wildcats.

Kentucky will host the Bulldogs after winning its first two SEC matches and its last three overall. The Wildcats are 9-3 on the year but all three of their losses have come to ranked opponents.

The Wildcats have had a bullseye on their back all season after winning the national title last year but have done a good job of proving they aren't going anywhere.

Kentucky will look to avoid that upset in a great Tuesday night match in Lexington.