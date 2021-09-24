September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri looks to pull off a major upset when the Tigers begin SEC play at No. 7 Kentucky on Friday night.
Author:

Missouri didn't exactly have the non-conference record it were hoping for when it started the season. It finished just 3-10 and has lost six of its last seven matches.

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Missouri at Kentucky match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The bigger problem for the Tigers is they have been swept in eight of their losses. Things won't get easier as SEC play begins with a match against a Kentucky team in the top 10. 

The Wildcats will come into their SEC opener against Missouri as heavy favorites. Kentucky is 7-3 on the year and fresh off a huge 3-2 win against Stanford. The Wildcats had dropped their previous match to No. 5 Louisville 3-2 and needed the win against the Cardinal, which they were able to secure.

Kentucky is the reigning national champion and has had a target on its back all year long. The Wildcats have handled it pretty well but still dropped three matches to ranked teams.

The tough non-conference schedule has tested the Wildcats, but they still look primed to make a run at the SEC championship. 

Missouri is looking to be competitive but it is going to be tough for them to stay close in this one. Either way, it should be an intriguing matchup between two programs in one of the toughest conferences in America.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Missouri at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16811092
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

just now
USATSI_16810681
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

just now
USATSI_16813268
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Brewers

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in NCAA Women's Soccer

just now
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in NCAA Women's Volleyball

just now
USATSI_16778107
NCAA Football

How to Watch Liberty Flames at Syracuse Orange

just now
Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Saints

just now
USATSI_13267910
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session

23 minutes ago
USATSI_16680806
High School Football

How to Watch Grimsley at N.W. Guilford

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy