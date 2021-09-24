How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Missouri looks to pull off a major upset when the Tigers begin SEC play at No. 7 Kentucky on Friday night.

Missouri didn't exactly have the non-conference record it were hoping for when it started the season. It finished just 3-10 and has lost six of its last seven matches.

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The bigger problem for the Tigers is they have been swept in eight of their losses. Things won't get easier as SEC play begins with a match against a Kentucky team in the top 10.

The Wildcats will come into their SEC opener against Missouri as heavy favorites. Kentucky is 7-3 on the year and fresh off a huge 3-2 win against Stanford. The Wildcats had dropped their previous match to No. 5 Louisville 3-2 and needed the win against the Cardinal, which they were able to secure.

Kentucky is the reigning national champion and has had a target on its back all year long. The Wildcats have handled it pretty well but still dropped three matches to ranked teams.

The tough non-conference schedule has tested the Wildcats, but they still look primed to make a run at the SEC championship.

Missouri is looking to be competitive but it is going to be tough for them to stay close in this one. Either way, it should be an intriguing matchup between two programs in one of the toughest conferences in America.

