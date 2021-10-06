Missouri tries to snap its four-match losing streak when it travels to LSU on Wednesday night.

Missouri and LSU have been struggling in SEC play and both are looking to snap losing streaks. Missouri has lost its last four matches while LSU has dropped its last two.

How to Watch Missouri at LSU in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Missouri at LSU match on fuboTV

Missouri is looking for something to go right in a season that has been tough so far. The Tigers are just 3-11 on the year and have only won one set in the SEC so far this season. They will head to LSU trying to flip that trend and win the battle of the Tigers.

LSU has also had trouble in the SEC but did pick up a win against Alabama in its second conference match. The Tigers have since lost back-to-back matches to Mississippi State to drop their SEC record to 1-3.

This should be a very competitive match between these two schools. It may not be the marquee match you would expect in the SEC but still could very entertaining. Volleyball fans should tune in to see which Tiger team from the SEC can pull out a win.

