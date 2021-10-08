How to Watch Cornhuskers vs. Nittany Lions

    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Nebraska and No. 13 Penn State battle for first place in the Big Ten when they meet Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The Big Ten is one of the best conference in NCAA women's volleyball, and Friday two of the conference's top teams in No. 10 Nebraska and No. 13 Penn State will fight for the top spot in the standings.

    How to Watch: Nebraska at Penn State

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Nebraska at Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska and Penn State both enter Friday's match a perfect 4–0 in the Big Ten. 

    The Cornhuskers beat Northwestern in their conference opener and then dominated their last three matches, winning all of them by sweeps. They beat Michigan 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 in one of their most dominant wins of the year.

    The Nittany Lions have also looked good so far in the Big Ten, with a sweep of No. 7 Ohio State and a 3–2 win against Maryland.

    Penn State is on a six-match winning streak overall and has stretched their season record to 11–3. 

    The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers have been playing great volleyball and this could be one of the best matches in the Big Ten this year. The winner will stay undefeated and atop the loaded Big Ten.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
