September 22, 2021
How to Watch Nebraska at Northwestern in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it travels to Northwestern to open Big Ten play.
Nebraska finally gets a break in its schedule after playing four straight ranked teams. Things didn't go well for the Cornhuskers during that stretch. They won the first match against Creighton but have lost their last three to Utah, Stanford and Louisville, the last of which was a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Cardinals.

How to Watch Nebraska at Northwestern:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

The schedule has been rough, but Nebraska hopes it will have them ready for a very strong Big Ten conference. The Cornhuskers' first opponent in conference play, though, has struggled so far this year. Their match against Northwestern should be one they can win to start Big Ten play off 1-0.

The Wildcats come into the match with just a 5-6 record, but they have won two of their last three matches. Northwestern's schedule has not been nearly as tough as the Cornhuskers, but it ramps up in a hurry starting with Nebraska. 

Northwestern is going to have to play much better volleyball if it wants to compete in a Big Ten conference that currently has five ranked teams, three of which are in the Top 10.

This is the Big Ten opener for both teams, but they have different expectations as they start conference play. Nebraska wants to compete for a conference championship while Northwestern wants to improve and be competitive against the top teams in a loaded Big Ten.

