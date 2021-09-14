How to Watch Nebraska at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Nebraska heads out west looking for a big road win against No. 14 Stanford on Tuesday night in NCAA Women's College Volleyball action.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been playing like one of the best women's volleyball team in the country lately, and they head to Stanford looking to continue that trend.

Nebraska lost their first match of the year on Sunday when they dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to No. 20 Utah and are looking to rebound against the Cardinal.

Nebraska didn't participate in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge over the weekend but will still play their second straight Pac-12 team anyway. They couldn't get a win in their first try but will now get another opportunity for a resume-boosting victory when they take on the Cardinal Tuesday night.

Stanford, on the other hand, did participate in the Challenge and split their two matches, a loss to Minnesota but a victory against Penn State.

Before their loss to Minnesota, their only other defeat was at the hands of top-ranked Texas. Their match Tuesday will be their fifth-straight game against a ranked team, but the Cardinal have done a great job of holding their own so far, so they'll be well-prepared for the challenge.

This is a big-time matchup of two strong teams both looking to make noise in the volleyball world this year. They both have the talent to make a run in the NCAA Tournament and these non-conference games, even if they suffer setbacks, are making them more battle-tested and readier for the conference part of the schedule.

Stanford will travel to Kentucky after their match with Nebraska in yet another ranked game. It is their last match before they start the Pac-12 part of their schedule.

Nebraska will come home after their trip west to host Louisville before starting their Big Ten schedule.