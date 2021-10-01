How to Watch North Carolina at Miami in Women's College Volleyball

North Carolina heads to Miami on Friday night as both teams look for their first ACC win.

North Carolina heads out on the road to Miami looking to get its first ACC win after dropping its first two matches to No. 2 Pitt and Virginia. The Tar Heels actually have a win against Duke, but it was not considered an ACC game, so they sit 0-2 in the conference.

How to Watch: North Carolina at Miami

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The two losses to start ACC play are the Tar Heels' only losses of the year. They finished their non-conference slate a perfect 11-0. They have played well but are still lacking a great win this year. They did beat Michigan in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines aren't ranked and are still trying to figure out how talented they are.

Miami looks to be in the same boat as North Carolina. The Hurricanes finished the non-conference 10-1 but lost their ACC opener and are lacking that marquee win. They struggled in their match against Louisville to open conference play, losing 3-0.

The Cardinals might be the best team in the country, so getting beat by them is not an embarrassment, but the Hurricanes still need to bounce back against North Carolina.