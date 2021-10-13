    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern looks for revenge when it travels to Minnesota on Wednesday night.
    Northwestern is looking for that signature win in the Big Ten and has another shot at that Wednesday when it travels to Minnesota. The Wildcats lost to the Gophers 3-2 on Oct. 2.

    Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    The Wildcats won the first two sets and looked primed to pull off the huge upset, but they lost the last three sets to let the win slip away.

    Northwestern lost a heartbreaker of a set 31-29 in the fourth and couldn't recover in the fifth, dropping the deciding set 15-7.

    Minnesota will host the Wildcats after beating Michigan State 3-1 on Saturday night. The win against the Spartans got the Gophers back in the win column after they lost to Michigan on Friday night in five sets.

    The Gophers' win against Michigan State improved their Big Ten record to 4-2 and has them a game back of second-place Purdue, Penn State and Wisconsin plus two games back of undefeated Nebraska.

    Minnesota can't afford to lose any more games in the standings and must take care of the Wildcats on Wednesday night to complete the season sweep.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Northwestern at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
