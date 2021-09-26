How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Ohio State will look to bounce back from its first loss of the year in NCAA Women's Volleyball when it travels to Penn State Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State NCAA Women's Volleyball team has been great this year, but it suffered its first loss of the year on Friday night when Purdue beat it 3-2. It was a great match as the Buckeyes and Boilermakers alternated set wins in the battle of top-ten teams.

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State:

Match Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Ohio State won't have much time to dwell on the loss as it travels to Penn State Sunday trying to get back in the win column. It is a tough start to the Big Ten schedule for the Buckeyes, as they will be on the road again against another Top 25 team.

Penn State had a much easier match on Friday as it dispatched of an overmatched Rutgers team 3-0. The Nittany Lions gave up just 22 points in the first two sets before they ended it with a 25-22 win in the third set.

The win on Friday was their eighth of the year to just three losses. The Nittany Lions are no stranger to playing ranked teams as they have had three matches of such opponents. Unfortunately, they have not won any of those matches and will look to change that Sunday against No. 3 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes come in looking to bounce back but the Nittany Lions are not going to just rollover. This should be a great match against two very good teams. The Big Ten is a great volleyball conference and this match should be no different.

