How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Purdue and Ohio State meet up to kick off Big Ten play on Friday in NCAA women's volleyball action.

The Big Ten is absolutely loaded, and two of the teams leading the charge will battle it out Friday night. Purdue and Ohio State will play in West Lafayette looking for early bragging rights and a leg up in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Ohio State at Purdue:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Ohio State at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue hosts Ohio State sporting an 8-1 record that includes four straight wins. The Boilermakers have been absolutely dominant in their wins this year, winning seven of them by sweeps and winning the other match 3-1. The sweeps include a win over No. 21 Tennessee last Saturday.

The Boilermakers have proven to be one of the best teams in the country and are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest polls. As well as they have played, they are going to have to be at their best Friday night against an undefeated Ohio State team.

The Buckeyes come into Big Ten play a perfect 10-0. Their outstanding start has vaulted them up to No. 3 in the latest poll. Despite their great play and high ranking, the Buckeyes have only played one ranked team, Washington, but they whipped the Huskies 3-0.

The Big Ten is great this year, and it's going to be interesting to see how these top teams do with the gauntlet of the schedule they are about to go through.

It starts Friday for Purdue and Ohio State, and it should be a great match.

Regional restrictions may apply.