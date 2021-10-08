    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    TCU looks for its first Big 12 win as the Horned Frogs host Oklahoma in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    Oklahoma heads on the road this weekend to play two matches against TCU. The Sooners are looking to get back in the win column after dropping the second of two matches against Kansas State.

    The Sooners beat the Wildcats last Friday but could not complete the sweep Saturday, losing 3–1 in the second match.

    How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Oklahoma at TCU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to the Wildcats dropped the Sooners' conference record to 1–3 after they were swept by West Virginia in their conference-opening series. The Mountaineers beat Oklahoma by identical 3–1 scores in both of those matches.

    TCU will host Oklahoma after a two-week break. The Horned Frogs played Iowa State in their first Big 12 series and lost both and then had last weekend off. They will look to snap a three-match winning streak Friday.

    TCU lost to the Cyclones 3–1 in its first conference match and then dropped a tough five-set match in their second meeting. The Horned Frogs were up two sets to one in that match but could not finish off Iowa State.

    The Horned Frogs will look to emerge from their off week rejuvenated and ready to take on the Sooners.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Oklahoma at TCU in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16896162
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round

    3 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16437147
    Soccer

    How to Watch Germany vs. Romania

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_10860112
    Soccer

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Wales

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_10954102
    Soccer

    How to Watch Cyprus at Croatia

    38 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16909267
    MLB

    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16707593
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy