TCU looks for its first Big 12 win as the Horned Frogs host Oklahoma in NCAA women's volleyball.

Oklahoma heads on the road this weekend to play two matches against TCU. The Sooners are looking to get back in the win column after dropping the second of two matches against Kansas State.

The Sooners beat the Wildcats last Friday but could not complete the sweep Saturday, losing 3–1 in the second match.

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The loss to the Wildcats dropped the Sooners' conference record to 1–3 after they were swept by West Virginia in their conference-opening series. The Mountaineers beat Oklahoma by identical 3–1 scores in both of those matches.

TCU will host Oklahoma after a two-week break. The Horned Frogs played Iowa State in their first Big 12 series and lost both and then had last weekend off. They will look to snap a three-match winning streak Friday.

TCU lost to the Cyclones 3–1 in its first conference match and then dropped a tough five-set match in their second meeting. The Horned Frogs were up two sets to one in that match but could not finish off Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs will look to emerge from their off week rejuvenated and ready to take on the Sooners.

