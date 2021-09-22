How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Ole Miss puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to Auburn to open conference play in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

Ole Miss finished non-conference play with a perfect 11-0 record. None of those matches went five sets, and six of the 11 wins were by the way of a sweep. Ole Miss has played just one ranked team in that stretch, however, and that was a 3-1 win against Western Kentucky.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

It has been a fantastic start for Ole Miss but one that is still barely getting any notice in a loaded SEC. The conference is going to be a dogfight, and it's still unclear if the Rebels will be able to compete with the top teams. They start that march with a trip to Auburn to take on a Tigers team that has also started the season well.

Auburn will come into its first SEC match with an impressive 8-1 record. Its only loss was a 3-2 defeat to Florida A&M, a match in which the Tigers blew a 2-1 set lead to suffer their first loss.

The Tigers have bounced back since that setback and have won their last two matches to wrap up non-conference play. Auburn has played well, but just like Ole Miss, its schedule has been pretty weak. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Tigers' potential in SEC play.

Both of these schools have a lot to prove as they start conference play, and this should be a fantastic match.

