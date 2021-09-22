September 22, 2021
How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to Auburn to open conference play in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
Author:

Ole Miss finished non-conference play with a perfect 11-0 record. None of those matches went five sets, and six of the 11 wins were by the way of a sweep. Ole Miss has played just one ranked team in that stretch, however, and that was a 3-1 win against Western Kentucky.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Ole Miss at Auburn match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a fantastic start for Ole Miss but one that is still barely getting any notice in a loaded SEC. The conference is going to be a dogfight, and it's still unclear if the Rebels will be able to compete with the top teams. They start that march with a trip to Auburn to take on a Tigers team that has also started the season well.

Auburn will come into its first SEC match with an impressive 8-1 record. Its only loss was a 3-2 defeat to Florida A&M, a match in which the Tigers blew a 2-1 set lead to suffer their first loss.

The Tigers have bounced back since that setback and have won their last two matches to wrap up non-conference play. Auburn has played well, but just like Ole Miss, its schedule has been pretty weak. There are a lot of questions surrounding the Tigers' potential in SEC play. 

Both of these schools have a lot to prove as they start conference play, and this should be a fantastic match. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Ole Miss at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

