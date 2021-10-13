Ole Miss will look to snap its four-match losing streak when it travels to Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss started off SEC play with a big 3-1 win over Auburn. That victory pushed its record to 12-0, and the team was ready to make a name for itself in the loaded conference.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Since that match, the Rebels' season has taken a complete turn. They have lost their last four matches, including the last three by sweeps. To their credit, the schedule has been brutal, but it is still a shocking set of matches for Ole Miss.

The Rebels will hope a trip to Texas A&M can help them get back on track.

The Aggies split a two-match series with Georgia on Thursday and Friday of last week. They were upset by the Bulldogs 3-0 in the first match but flipped the script and won the second match, 3-2.

The win over Georgia was the Aggies' fourth in the SEC this year and improved their overall record to 11-5.

Texas A&M has played well in the SEC so far this year, but their schedule ramps up in the coming weeks. Ole Miss knows all about a tough schedule and hopes the lumps it took to begin conference play will help the team the rest of the way.

