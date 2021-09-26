How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Oregon looks to get their fifth straight win and second in the Pac-12 when they head to Arizona State on Sunday in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

The Oregon NCAA Women's Volleyball team started off its Pac-12 schedule the same way it ended its non-conference slate: with a win. The Ducks swept their in-state rival Oregon State 3-0. They not only swept them they dominated them in the first two sets giving up just 24 total points. The third set was much closer but by that time the Ducks had all but won the match.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon at Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They head to Arizona State on Sunday looking for the sixth straight win and a 2-0 start in the Pac-12. The good play from Oregon has them ranked No. 13 in the most recent poll with Washington the only Pac-12 school ahead of them.

Arizona State comes into the match on a two-match losing streak including a Pac-12 opening loss to rival Arizona on Thursday. The Sun Devils won the first and fourth sets but dropped the fifth and deciding set 15-9, a tough loss for them against their rival.

The Sun Devils are still looking for that marquee win after coming up short in their matches with No. 4 Louisville and No. 12 Nebraska earlier this year. They get another shot when they host Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon is riding high coming into this match, but Arizona State is desperate for a win. This should be a great match and will show us if the Sun Devils are ready to take the next step.

Regional restrictions may apply.