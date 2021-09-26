September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon looks to get their fifth straight win and second in the Pac-12 when they head to Arizona State on Sunday in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
Author:

The Oregon NCAA Women's Volleyball team started off its Pac-12 schedule the same way it ended its non-conference slate: with a win. The Ducks swept their in-state rival Oregon State 3-0. They not only swept them they dominated them in the first two sets giving up just 24 total points. The third set was much closer but by that time the Ducks had all but won the match.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Oregon at Arizona State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They head to Arizona State on Sunday looking for the sixth straight win and a 2-0 start in the Pac-12. The good play from Oregon has them ranked No. 13 in the most recent poll with Washington the only Pac-12 school ahead of them. 

Arizona State comes into the match on a two-match losing streak including a Pac-12 opening loss to rival Arizona on Thursday. The Sun Devils won the first and fourth sets but dropped the fifth and deciding set 15-9, a tough loss for them against their rival.

The Sun Devils are still looking for that marquee win after coming up short in their matches with No. 4 Louisville and No. 12 Nebraska earlier this year. They get another shot when they host Oregon on Sunday. 

Oregon is riding high coming into this match, but Arizona State is desperate for a win. This should be a great match and will show us if the Sun Devils are ready to take the next step.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Oregon at Arizona State in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16831182
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

35 seconds ago
USATSI_16556729
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Storm

35 seconds ago
USATSI_16385882
Golf

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round

35 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer

35 seconds ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

35 seconds ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

35 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lens

25 minutes ago
Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
USATSI_16826706
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy