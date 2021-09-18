September 18, 2021
How to Watch Oregon State at Boise State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State looks to finish off its non-conference schedule with a win against Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

The Boise State Broncos have had a great start to their season, going 10-1 thus far. They have played great volleyball in non-conference matches but are still trying to make a name for themselves on the national level.

How to Watch Oregon State at Boise State Online:

Match Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Oregon State at Boise State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite their record, the Broncos still aren't ranked or getting any votes in the national poll. They look to continue to prove they belong when they take on Oregon State in the last game of the Boise State Classic. 

Oregon State has been struggling this year and comes into this match just 2-7. The Beavers lost 3-0 to Santa Clara 3-0 in their last game. They were close in all three sets but couldn't get over the hump and steal one.

The Beavers keep fighting but have gotten swept five times. They are looking for any positive signs going into Pac-12 play. The conference is loaded, so it could be a tough year for Oregon State.

Boise State will look to take care of business in a match the Broncos will probably have little trouble in. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

