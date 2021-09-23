September 23, 2021
How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals face off on when Oregon and Oregon State open up Pac-12 play in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
The Oregon Ducks are riding high as they open Pac-12 play on Wednesday. They head into their match with Oregon State 9-1 on the year and on a three-match winning streak. Their only loss on the year was a 3-2 thriller against No. 13 Minnesota in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon State at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks come in ranked in the Top 15. They have taken care of almost everyone on their schedule this season with relative ease. 

Oregon's only 3-2 win was against Harvard, and the Ducks have seven 3-0 sweeps on the year. They will look to do the same against an Oregon State team that has struggled so far this year.

The Beavers head into their match with Oregon just 2-8, having lost their last two matches. They have been swept five times already this year, and it could get even worse as they open up Pac-12 play with ranked opponents in four of their first five matches.

Tune in to see if Oregon State can knock off rival Oregon on the court. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

