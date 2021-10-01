How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women's College Volleyball

No. 11 Oregon travels to No. 24 Colorado looking to extend its winning streak to six matches.

Oregon and Colorado are preparing for a heavyweight battle Friday night. The Ducks and Buffaloes have both played great volleyball this year and are in need of a big win.

How to Watch: Oregon at Colorado

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon at Colorado match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon has won five straight matches, including two in a row to open up the Pac-12. The Ducks beat rival Oregon State in their opener and then took care of Arizona State in five sets on Sunday.

The Ducks have been extremely impressive this year, racing out to an 11-1 record. Their only loss is to Minnesota in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, and they pushed that match to five sets.

Colorado has been just as good as Oregon, compiling an impressive 10-1 record. The Buffaloes' one loss, though, was in their Pac-12 opener. They got swept by Washington State.

It was a disappointing start to conference play, but Colorado was able to get it back by beating Utah 3-0 in its second conference match.They are already in a position where they can not afford to lose and fall farther back from the top teams in the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes are already in a position where they cannot afford to lose and fall further back from the top teams in the Pac-12.

Regional restrictions may apply.