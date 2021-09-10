How to Watch Penn State at Oregon

Penn State has been one of the best women's volleyball teams in the country for a while, and the Nittany Lions want to show the Pac-12 why. They get their chance this weekend when they head to Oregon to take on the Ducks and Stanford.

The Nittany Lions come into the weekend ranked 18th in the country and have a 5-1 record on the year. Penn State has only played one ranked team, though, and it lost that match to Georgia Tech.

The Oregon Ducks are in the exact same situation. The Ducks are currently 5-0 and ranked 11th in the country but haven't defeated a ranked team either. They have looked dominant in their matches so far this year only losing one set total, but the competition hasn't been the greatest.

There isn't any question that these two schools are strong this year, but just how good are they? They're both trying to prove that they belong among the nation's top teams, but they need to pick up a big win or two this weekend to show that.

The Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge will tell a lot about what kind of teams each conference has, but no other match will show us more than the Penn State and Oregon tilt. The winner of this match will prove that it can win a big match and not just beat up on the weaker opponents.

