September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Penn State at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State heads out west to Oregon for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.
Author:

Penn State has been one of the best women's volleyball teams in the country for a while, and the Nittany Lions want to show the Pac-12 why. They get their chance this weekend when they head to Oregon to take on the Ducks and Stanford.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Penn State at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions come into the weekend ranked 18th in the country and have a 5-1 record on the year. Penn State has only played one ranked team, though, and it lost that match to Georgia Tech.

The Oregon Ducks are in the exact same situation. The Ducks are currently 5-0 and ranked 11th in the country but haven't defeated a ranked team either. They have looked dominant in their matches so far this year only losing one set total, but the competition hasn't been the greatest.

There isn't any question that these two schools are strong this year, but just how good are they? They're both trying to prove that they belong among the nation's top teams, but they need to pick up a big win or two this weekend to show that.

The Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge will tell a lot about what kind of teams each conference has, but no other match will show us more than the Penn State and Oregon tilt. The winner of this match will prove that it can win a big match and not just beat up on the weaker opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
10
2021

Penn State at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego State

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Penn State at Oregon

Brock Lesnar
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

UTEP
NCAAFB

How to Watch UTEP at Boise State

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy