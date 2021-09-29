September 29, 2021
How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State is searching for its third straight Big Ten win to open conference play when it travels to Maryland on Wednesday.
Penn State heads to Maryland on Wednesday looking to start Big Ten play 3-0. The Nittany Lions played great volleyball over the weekend, beating Rutgers 3-0 before dominating No. 3 Ohio State 3-0. It was the best possible start for the Nittany Lions, who have been playing like one of the best teams in the country as of late.

How to Watch: Penn State at Maryland

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Penn State at Maryland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State stumbled when it went out west for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, losing to both Oregon and Stanford. Since those two losses, though, the Nittany Lions have not only won their last four matches but swept every single one of them. Their next challenge is the surprising Terrapins.

Maryland pulled off the biggest upset of the early Big Ten season when it took down then-No. 2 Wisconsin 3-2 in its conference opener. It was a huge win for the Terrapins, but that joy washed away quickly when they dropped their next match to Minnesota 3-0.

The loss to Minnesota was the Terrapins' first of the year, as they are now 13-1. Maryland has mostly feasted on weaker teams as its two matches to start Big Ten play were its first against ranked teams. It doesn't get any easier on Wednesday when it hosts No. 14 Penn State.

This should be an interesting match as Penn State is red-hot and Maryland is playing well also. The Nittany Lions are favored, but the Terrapins have already proven they can knock down one of the giants.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Penn State at Maryland in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
