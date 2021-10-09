No. 23 Pepperdine looks to bounce back from its first conference loss when the Waves visit St. Mary's Saturday in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Pepperdine women's volleyball team stood at the top of the West Coast Conference and sported an undefeated record before they lost 3–2 in an upset to Pacific on Thursday night. The Waves will look to move past the loss Saturday against St. Mary's.

How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Pepperdine took a 2–1 lead against Pacific, but the Tigers took the fourth and fifth sets to steal the win. Before that match, the Waves had won six in a row and looked like favorites in the West Coast Conference.

The loss dropped Pepperdine into second place in the conference behind No. 9 BYU and No. 25 San Diego, who are both 5–0 in WCC play.

St. Mary's is also coming off a tough loss after falling 3–2 to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Gaels blew a two-set lead in the loss to a Lions team that is now 4–1 in the conference.

Pepperdine again will be the favorite Saturday, but the Waves will need to play better if they want to beat a St. Mary's ready to pull off an upset.

