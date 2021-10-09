    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 23 Pepperdine looks to bounce back from its first conference loss when the Waves visit St. Mary's Saturday in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    The Pepperdine women's volleyball team stood at the top of the West Coast Conference and sported an undefeated record before they lost 3–2 in an upset to Pacific on Thursday night. The Waves will look to move past the loss Saturday against St. Mary's.

    How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Pepperdine at St. Mary's match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pepperdine took a 2–1 lead against Pacific, but the Tigers took the fourth and fifth sets to steal the win. Before that match, the Waves had won six in a row and looked like favorites in the West Coast Conference.

    The loss dropped Pepperdine into second place in the conference behind No. 9 BYU and No. 25 San Diego, who are both 5–0 in WCC play.

    St. Mary's is also coming off a tough loss after falling 3–2 to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Gaels blew a two-set lead in the loss to a Lions team that is now 4–1 in the conference.

    Pepperdine again will be the favorite Saturday, but the Waves will need to play better if they want to beat a St. Mary's ready to pull off an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Pepperdine at St. Mary's in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16689200
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Montana State

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16227098
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Predators

    5 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at St. Mary's in Women's College Volleyball

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16233428
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_11394017
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington State

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16876881
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Texas at Missouri

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16879780
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16829652
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch SMU at Navy

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy