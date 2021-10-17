How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in Women's College Volleyball

Pittsburgh looks for a weekend sweep in the state of Florida when it travels to Florida State on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh bounced back from an upset loss to Georgia Tech last weekend with a win on Friday at Miami. The Panthers took down the Hurricanes 3-1 to pick up their sixth conference win of the year.

How to Watch: Pitt at Florida State

Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The win also pushed Pitt's overall record to 16-1 and kept them on pace to stay in the top five in the national polls.

On Sunday, they look to stay just a game back of undefeated Louisville in the ACC standings when they head to Tallahassee to take on Florida State.

The Seminoles come in winners of their last two matches and have an upset on their minds. Florida State took down Virginia on Friday when it swept the Cavaliers 3-0. The win pushed the Seminoles' ACC record to 5-2 on the year.

The Seminoles are tied with Georgia Tech and Miami for third place in the ACC, one game back of the Panthers.

Despite its upset loss to Georgia Tech last week, Pitt is still playing as well as anybody in the country and will be a tough matchup for the Seminoles.

