    October 6, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue looks to avenge its only Big Ten loss when it heads to Illinois on Wednesday night.
    Purdue has proven to be one of the best teams in the nation, but on Friday it was upset by Illinois 3-2. The Boilermakers won the second and fourth sets convincingly but lost the first set 30-28, the third 26-24 and then dropped the fifth and deciding set 15-10.

    How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Purdue at Illinois match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was an unexpected loss for the Boilermakers whose only other loss this season came against No. 3 Louisville. Purdue did bounce back on Sunday, sweeping Rutgers 3-0 to improve its record to 3-1 in the Big Ten.

    The good news for Purdue is it doesn't have to wait long to get another shot at Illinois. The Illini will host the Boilermakers and look for that series sweep while trying to bounce back after their loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

    Illinois's loss to Wisconsin was its first in the Big Ten, and its record is now 3-1 in the conference. The team is tied for second and a game back of Penn State and Nebraska.

    The Boilermakers will get a bit of break in their schedule when they travel to a struggling Iowa team on Saturday. 

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    9:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
