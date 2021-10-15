No. 7 Ohio State looks to get revenge against No. 6 Purdue and win its fifth straight match in NCAA women's volleyball.

Purdue and Ohio State battled for five sets the last time they played on Sept. 24. In that match, the No. 6 Boilermakers came away with the victory and dealt the No. 7 Buckeyes their first loss of the year.

How to Watch Purdue at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes would go on to lose their next match to Penn State 3–0 but have since won four straight. Not only have they won those four in a row, but they have won all of them by sweeps, including their most recent match Sunday against Michigan.

Purdue also comes in on a roll as the Boilermakers have won their last three. They were upset by Illinois on Oct. 1 in their only Big Ten loss of the year.

Purdue was able to exact revenge on Illinois last Wednesday and will try and keep Ohio State from doing the same to them Friday.

Both of these schools are chasing No. 9 Nebraska in the Big Ten standings and need this win to keep up. They played a great match last month and this one should be no different.

The Big Ten is loaded this year and this should be another great match from arguably the best conference in the country.

