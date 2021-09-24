September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Diego in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's heads to to San Diego looking for the upset in the WCC opener of its NCAA women's volleyball season.

Saint Mary's finished its non-conference schedule with a 6-3 record, but it lacked a marquee win. That could change soon as the Gaels open WCC play against No. 25 San Diego and No. 10 BYU.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Diego:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Saint Mary's at San Diego match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is a rough start to their conference schedule but one that gives them an opportunity right away to prove if they belong among the elite of the conference. What makes it even tougher for the Gaels is both matches will be on the road. It will be hard to pull off the upsets, but if they could get at least one win, they could be in the mix for a finish near the top of the WCC.

San Diego lost its third match of the year last time out to Long Beach State. It was a somewhat shocking defeat for a team that had won four in a row, including a victory over No. 16 UCLA. 

San Diego is looking to bounce back and start off conference play with a win. The Toreros should be in a battle with BYU and Pepperdine for the conference title, and they cannot afford to lose a home match to start WCC play.

San Diego is the better team coming into this match but looked vulnerable in its last match. Saint Mary's will look to capitalize and pull off the upset Thursday night.

