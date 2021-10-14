How to Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

San Francisco looks for its first win of the year when it travels to Gonzaga on Thursday night.

San Francisco has had a tough year in women's volleyball. The team hasn't yet won a match but has a great opportunity for that first victory on Thursday when it travels to Gonzaga.

How to Watch: San Francisco at Gonzaga

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Dons are looking for any signs of improvement this year. Even though they're still searching for their first win, they have played the top two teams in the WCC tough this year. In their matches with BYU and San Diego, they pushed both of them in the three sets even though they came up short.

Gonzaga does have a conference win this year against St. Mary's, but since then the Bulldogs have dropped three in a row to Pacific, San Diego and BYU.

Those losses are nothing to be ashamed of, as they all came against very good teams and at the top of the WCC. This is a battle of two schools trying to snap losing streaks. Watch live to see which can find its groove to snag a win.

