San Jose State looks to win their fifth straight match, as they head to Boise State on Thursday night.

San Jose State is playing good volleyball right now as they have won four in a row. The last two have been Mountain West matches and have them sitting tied with New Mexico State a half-game behind Colorado State for first place.

How to Watch: San Jose State at Boise State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the San Jose State at Boise State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans started off conference play with consecutive 3-0 sweeps of UNLV and San Deigo State. It extended their winning streak and has them feeling good heading to preseason favorite Boise State.

The Broncos were picked to win the conference and looked great in non-conference but were shocked by Colorado State 3-0 in their Mountain West opener. They were able to bounce back with a 3-0 win on Saturday against Wyoming.

The Broncos' loss to Colorado State was just their second of the year and was one of the bigger upsets in women's volleyball this year. While the loss was shocking, Boise State still has plenty of time to catch the teams at the top but they must keep winning.

They host a San Jose State team on a roll and are confident they can upset the Broncos. Boise State needs to make sure they learned from their mistakes against the Rams and take the Trojans seriously.

This should be a great match with two teams battling to be at the top of the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.