How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State

Santa Clara looks to cool off Boise State when it goes on the road Thursday night.

Santa Clara had its two-match winning streak snapped when it lost a close 3-2 match to Auburn on Sunday. It was the Broncos' only loss on the weekend after they had already beaten South Carolina and Clemson earlier.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Santa Clara at Boise State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Clara got off to a tough start to the season, losing its first three matches while only winning two total sets. The Broncos have bounced back, though, winning three of their last five matches through improved play.

They will need to play even better on Thursday night as they take on red-hot Boise State. The Boise Broncos are coming off their biggest win of the year when they upset No. 10 Utah on Monday.

Boise State won the first set before dropping the second, but it took care of the Utes in the final two sets to come away with a huge victory. The win moved the team up to 9-1 on the year. That win could be its one and only opportunity to beat a ranked opponent, and it did so somewhat easily.

The Boise Broncos need to avoid a letdown against Santa Clara after playing such a big match. Santa Clara is playing better and could give Boise State some problems.

Boise State should win this match, but if the team is lacking energy after the Utah match then it could be in trouble.

Regional restrictions may apply.