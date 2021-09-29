How to Watch Santa Clara at St. Mary's (Calif.) in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Santa Clara and St. Mary's both look for their first WCC victory as they face off Tuesday night in NCAA women's volleyball.

Santa Clara has dropped four of its past five matches, including their first two conference matches, and will enter Tuesday's match against St. Mary's looking to snap its streak and pick up its first WCC win.

How to Watch: Santa Clara at St. Mary's (CA)

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Broncos opened up WCC play with losses to Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. Against Pepperdine, they won the first two sets and looked primed for an upset but they dropped the next three, including a 15-13 fifth set battle.

St. Mary's also enters Tuesday's match losers of four of their last five and 0-2 in WCC play.

The Gaels have played the two best teams in the conference in No. 25 San Diego and No. 10 BYU. They dropped both of those matches 3-0. They scored in single digits in two of the sets against San Diego and didn't get to 20 points in any of the sets against BYU.

St. Mary's played well earlier this season will look to get back in the win column when they host Santa Clara.

