October 1, 2021
How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina looks to sweep Missouri after beating the Tigers 3-0 on Thursday night.
South Carolina started off SEC play strong with a big win over Georgia but couldn't keep that momentum going against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks played the Aggies tough, but couldn't break through and win any of the sets in their loss.

How to Watch: South Carolina at Missouri

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the South Carolina at Missouri match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks got back to their winning ways Thursday as they defeated Missouri 3-0. They got off to a hot start beating the Tigers 25-12 in the first set. Missouri was more competitive in the second and third sets, but the Gamecocks were still too much for them.

The good news for Missouri is that the Tigers don't have to wait long to get their revenge on South Carolina. For the second straight day, they host the Gamecocks, but this time they look to give them a better match.

Their match on Friday against the Gamecocks will be tough again, but there is a chance the Tigers can catch South Carolina sleeping and pull off an upset. Tune in to see if Mizzou can snag its first SEC win. 

How To Watch

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
