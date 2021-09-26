How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in NCAA Women's Volleyball

South Carolina travels to Texas A&M looking for its fourth straight win in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

South Carolina continued its strong play by defeating Georgia 3-2 to open SEC play. After faltering in the first set, the Gamecocks won the next two sets before finishing the job in the fifth set 15-7.

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The win was South Carolina's third straight win and ninth overall. The strong start has the Gamecocks earning votes in the national poll, and another win this week could help them crack the Top 25.

Texas A&M is hoping to stop the Gamecocks' run and win its eighth match out of its last nine. The Aggies started off SEC play with an easy 3-1 win over Alabama on Wednesday night. They dropped the first set to the Crimson Tide but took the next three sets fairly easily.

The Aggies have been playing great lately with their only loss coming to No. 1 Texas, and they played them about as tough as anyone this year.

Most experts aren't talking much about Texas A&M and South Carolina when it comes to the SEC. With the way they are playing, though, they might be getting attention soon. Their match Sunday is a big opportunity for both schools to show off and prove they belong in that conversation.

