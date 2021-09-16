Minnesota gets a break from ranked opponents when it hosts St. Thomas in the first game of the Diet Coke Classic.

The Minnesota women's volleyball team has had a brutal schedule so far this year. It has played six matches this season, and five of them have been against ranked teams. Three of those opponents have been in the Top 10, and all of them have been in the Top 15. The Gophers have managed a 3-3 record during that time.

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Minnesota has played especially well in its last two matches when it beat Stanford and Oregon in a trip out west for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

Thursday night, the Gophers get a bit of a break from the rough schedule when they host a struggling St. Thomas team in the first game of the Diet Coke Classic. Minnesota will play Iowa State on Saturday in its second game of the Classic before it opens up Big Ten play against Michigan.

St. Thomas comes into the match Thursday looking for just its second win of the year. If the Toms pull off the upset it would be the biggest shock of the year in college volleyball. They are just 1-7 on the season and have lost their last four matches, the last three of which were sweeps.

Tune in to see if St. Thomas can hang with Minnesota.

