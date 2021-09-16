September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota gets a break from ranked opponents when it hosts St. Thomas in the first game of the Diet Coke Classic.
Author:

The Minnesota women's volleyball team has had a brutal schedule so far this year. It has played six matches this season, and five of them have been against ranked teams. Three of those opponents have been in the Top 10, and all of them have been in the Top 15. The Gophers have managed a 3-3 record during that time. 

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream the St. Thomas at Minnesota match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota has played especially well in its last two matches when it beat Stanford and Oregon in a trip out west for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. 

Thursday night, the Gophers get a bit of a break from the rough schedule when they host a struggling St. Thomas team in the first game of the Diet Coke Classic. Minnesota will play Iowa State on Saturday in its second game of the Classic before it opens up Big Ten play against Michigan.

St. Thomas comes into the match Thursday looking for just its second win of the year. If the Toms pull off the upset it would be the biggest shock of the year in college volleyball. They are just 1-7 on the season and have lost their last four matches, the last three of which were sweeps. 

Tune in to see if St. Thomas can hang with Minnesota. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

St. Thomas at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/16/2021

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch UNOH 200

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State

UCLA Soccer
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota

Taylor Heinicke
NFL

How to Watch Giants at Football Team

Ohio Bobcats
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Louisiana

Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson

Bethune Cookman
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy