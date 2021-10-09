Stanford is searching for its third straight win to stay atop the Pac-12 when it visits Oregon State on Friday.

Stanford is 3-1 in the Pac-12 and currently tied with four other teams for first place in the conference. The Cardinal have won two straight matches after a five-set loss against UCLA almost two weeks ago.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Cardinal lost the last three sets in that match to let the win slip away. It was their fourth loss of the year, all of which have come against ranked opponents.

The top of the Pac-12 is bunched with really good teams, and the Cardinal will look to stay up there when they visit an Oregon State squad that is struggling.

Oregon State has not had a great year so far, as they are just 2-12 and currently 0-4 in the Pac-12. The Beavers have lost each of those matches by a 3-0 sweep but have been competitive in a lot of their sets.

Oregon State is looking for any signs of improved play, but it is tough in a conference as strong as the Pac-12.

Friday is no exception with Stanford coming to town, but the Cardinal has a big match coming up on Sunday. The Beavers could catch them napping.

