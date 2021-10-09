    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford is searching for its third straight win to stay atop the Pac-12 when it visits Oregon State on Friday.
    Author:

    Stanford is 3-1 in the Pac-12 and currently tied with four other teams for first place in the conference. The Cardinal have won two straight matches after a five-set loss against UCLA almost two weeks ago.

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinal lost the last three sets in that match to let the win slip away. It was their fourth loss of the year, all of which have come against ranked opponents.

    The top of the Pac-12 is bunched with really good teams, and the Cardinal will look to stay up there when they visit an Oregon State squad that is struggling.

    Oregon State has not had a great year so far, as they are just 2-12 and currently 0-4 in the Pac-12. The Beavers have lost each of those matches by a 3-0 sweep but have been competitive in a lot of their sets.

    Oregon State is looking for any signs of improved play, but it is tough in a conference as strong as the Pac-12.

    Friday is no exception with Stanford coming to town, but the Cardinal has a big match coming up on Sunday. The Beavers could catch them napping.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16904315
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16904169
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy