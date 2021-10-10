    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford goes for four in a row when it travels to Oregon for a huge matchup Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Two of the four teams tied for the top of the Pac-12 will battle it out on Sunday afternoon. Stanford heads north to Oregon looking to stay at the top of the conference. Both teams are 4-1 in the Pac-12 and tied with Utah and UCLA.

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in College Volleyball:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream the Stanford at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinal are coming in as winners of their last three matches, including sweeps of Arizona and Oregon State. They also took care of Arizona State 3-1 a little over a week ago.

    The schedule really ramps up for Stanford as it travels to Oregon on Sunday before hosting Utah next Thursday. The Cardinal is used to playing top teams as their schedule has been full of them all year long. They have already played seven ranked teams this year, and while they may have some losses, they are battle-tested.

    Oregon will look to prove it belongs by holding serve at home Sunday. They are coming in off a sweep of Cal on Friday. The win got the Ducks back on track after dropping a 3-1 match against Utah last weekend.

    This should be another great match between two teams looking for separation in the Pac-12. The winner of this game gets a much-needed game up on the other and will remain at the top of the conference. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

