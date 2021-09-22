How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Syracuse and Boston College both look for a win to open up ACC play when they meet Wednesday night in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.

The Syracuse women's volleyball team finished non-conference play 11-1 and have won four straight. The team's only loss came in a tough match against Iowa State. The loss against the Cyclones went five sets with the Orange coming up short 15-11 in the deciding set.

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the great start, the Orange is still not getting any love from the national polls. They have still not been ranked this year, but part of the problem might be the strength of their schedule. They have yet to face a ranked team this year, but that will change when ACC play starts. Syracuse has played well so far, but the team needs to prove it within the conference.

Boston College had a strong start to the season, but last weekend put a screeching halt to any good vibes the team had. The Eagles went 0-3 at the Michigan Tournament, losing to Dayton, host Michigan and Eastern Michigan. They would win just one set during the tournament and looked overmatched.

Coming into the tournament, the Eagles were 10-1 with their only loss coming to St. Johns 3-2. Boston College, just like Syracuse, has not played any ranked teams this year. Michigan has been ranked at times but was not when they played this past weekend.

The Eagles are looking to put the past weekend in the rearview mirror and start off conference play with a win against Syracuse. The Orange, meanwhile, are trying to continue their hot play and hopefully start getting the attention of the national media and in turn the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.