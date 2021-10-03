October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee is playing for its sixth straight win when it hosts Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

Texas A&M had been playing good volleyball when it went to Tennessee for a two-match series with the Volunteers. The Aggies had won eight out of their last nine matches, including their first two in the SEC against Alabama and South Carolina.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Womens College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Tennessee match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee had very different plans and swept the Aggies 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee took care of A&M 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21 for the three-set win.

Fortunately for Texas A&M fans, they don't have to wait long to seek revenge. The two teams play again Sunday afternoon. 

The Volunteers are out to prove that they are the top team in the SEC and pick up the series sweep. It's tough to beat a good team twice in a row, but Tennessee will look to do that at home Sunday.

Be sure to watch live to see if the Aggies can piece together a winning game plan. The Volunteers may have A&M all figured out after their win, but this SEC match should be competitive to the very last set. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
