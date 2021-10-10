How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas

    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Texas at Kansas in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Texas puts its perfect record and No. 1 ranking on the line when it takes on Kansas Sunday afternoon.
    The Longhorns volleyball team has been perfect this year. They have won all 12 of their matches and up until yesterday against the Jayhawks, had not gone five sets in any match this season.

    How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream Texas at Kansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas was given everything it could handle Saturday in Lawrence. Kansas won the first two sets and had the Longhorns on the ropes, before the Longhorns battled back and took the last three sets 25-21, 25-19, 15-13. 

    It was a bit surprising that the Jayhawks were able to come out and get Texas down, but Texas responded and remained perfect.

    Kansas was coming off a loss to Iowa State in its last match, but were 3-1 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks had been playing well, but no team in the country had come close to Texas this year, so for them to take them to five sets was a bit of a moral victory.

    The Jayhawks' two set wins against Texas were just their fifth and sixth sets the team has dropped all year. It has been an amazing run for the Longhorns so far, but one Kansas hopes it can snap on Sunday.

    Kansas showed that it can play with and push Texas to the brink, but it will need just a bit more to pull off the huge upset on Sunday afternoon. 

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Texas at Kansas in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
