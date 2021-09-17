September 18, 2021
How to Watch UC Davis at Saint Mary's in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's tries to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts UC Davis Friday night.
Author:

The Saint Mary’s women’s volleyball team started the season with wins in five of its first six matches, but it has dropped its last two matches to Utah State and Cal by matching 3-1 scores.

How to Watch UC Davis at Saint Mary's:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UC Davis at Saint Mary's match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saint Mary's will look to get back in the win column Friday night when it hosts UC Davis. This match marks its last before WCC play. The team travels to No. 20 San Diego and No. 15 BYU next week, tough tests to open the conference schedule.

UC Davis comes into this match after notching a 3-1 win Thursday night against Cal. The team won three matches in a row at the beginning of September but then lost three straight before the win against Cal.

The Aggies have been tested in non-conference play. They have played Florida and UCLA, two programs that were ranked in the top 20, but lost both matches.

