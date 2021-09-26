How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

UCLA and Stanford are both looking to go 2-0 in Pac-12 play when they square-off Sunday.

UCLA and Stanford both started off Pac-12 play with 3-1 wins. UCLA took care of rival USC, while Stanford downed Cal. It was the start they both expected as they look like two of the early favorites to win the conference.

How to Watch: UCLA at Stanford

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Bruins have won four straight matches and come to Stanford with an 8-1 overall record. Their one loss was to San Diego, but since then they have bounced back.

Stanford comes in just 6-3, but all of its losses were to ranked teams. The Cardinal dropped matches to Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas, all of which are in the Top 10. The team has been impressive in its wins though, beating Florida, Penn State and Nebraska.

This match should be an absolute battle between two teams that are playing great volleyball. It won't decide the Pac-12 since it is still early, but it will give one of these teams a leg up in their quest for a conference championship.

