September 10, 2021
How to Watch UCLA at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to bounce back after its first loss of the year the Bruins take on San Diego State on Friday night.
The UCLA women's volleyball team had its four-match winning streak snapped Thursday night when it lost a tough 3-2 decision to San Diego. The Bruins had won their first four matches with relative ease, but the Toreros were just too much for them in their first match of the USD Invitational.

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UCLA at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA and San Diego, both ranked in the top 25, alternated set wins in the match Thursday. The Toreros ultimately overpowered the Bruins in the fifth set, winning it 15-12.

The Bruins will look to get back in the win column against a struggling San Diego State team Friday. The Aztecs have stumbled to a 1-5 start, with their only win coming against UC Santa Barbara a week ago.

The four losses for San Diego State haven't been very close. The team did manage to keep pace with Sam Houston in a 3-2 loss, but that is the only other match in which the Aztecs have won two sets. 

San Diego State will have to be at the top of its game if it wants to upset the Bruins on Friday night. Anything is possible in college sports, so don't count the Aztecs out. It would be a huge upset if they could pull off the win, so tune in to catch all the college volleyball action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

