    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 14 UCLA looks to extend its winning streak to four in NCAA women's volleyball as the Bruins take on Arizona on Friday night.
    Author:

    The UCLA women's volleyball team heads to Arizona on Friday night looking to stay hot. The No. 14 Bruins have won their last three matches, the last two of which have been sweeps over Colorado and Utah.

    How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the UCLA at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The three wins come after just their second loss of the year, in which No. 10 Washington beat them in five sets.

    UCLA's 5–1 conference record has the team tied atop the Pac-12 standings with No. 13 Oregon, which could set up a battle next Friday for the top spot.

    Arizona would like to spoil that party with a huge upset at home. The Wildcats will need to play better. The have lost three matches in a row after starting off Pac-12 play with three straight wins.

    Arizona has lost to No. 18 Stanford, No. 10 Washington and No. 25 Washington State during its losing streak.

    The Bruins have been rolling but they need to keep taking care of business and not look ahead to Oregon next Friday. If they do, the Wildcats are waiting to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16868430
    High School Football

    How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco in High School Football

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15962054
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16894267
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch California at Oregon

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138593
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Diego in College Soccer

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16689964
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

    32 minutes ago
    October 2, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) is tackled by the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Oregon vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Cal vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos defensive end Joey Noble (98) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy