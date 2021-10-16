No. 14 UCLA looks to extend its winning streak to four in NCAA women's volleyball as the Bruins take on Arizona on Friday night.

The UCLA women's volleyball team heads to Arizona on Friday night looking to stay hot. The No. 14 Bruins have won their last three matches, the last two of which have been sweeps over Colorado and Utah.

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Arizona match on fuboTV:

The three wins come after just their second loss of the year, in which No. 10 Washington beat them in five sets.

UCLA's 5–1 conference record has the team tied atop the Pac-12 standings with No. 13 Oregon, which could set up a battle next Friday for the top spot.

Arizona would like to spoil that party with a huge upset at home. The Wildcats will need to play better. The have lost three matches in a row after starting off Pac-12 play with three straight wins.

Arizona has lost to No. 18 Stanford, No. 10 Washington and No. 25 Washington State during its losing streak.

The Bruins have been rolling but they need to keep taking care of business and not look ahead to Oregon next Friday. If they do, the Wildcats are waiting to pull off the upset.

