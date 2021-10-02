How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

Washington is looking for its first Pac-12 win of the year when it hosts UCLA on Friday night.

Washington comes into its match with UCLA as the second highest-ranked Pac-12 team, but it hasn't been playing up to its ranking recently. The Huskies have dropped their first two conference matches to Utah and Washington State, both by 3-2 scores.

How to Watch: UCLA at Washington

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the UCLA at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies lost the last two sets to drop their opener against Utah, but what happened in their match against Washington State was hard to believe.

Washington was down two sets to one and needed to win the fourth set to stay alive. The Huskies proceeded to tie the NCAA record for the longest set when they won 46-44 to send the match to the fifth set. Unfortunately for Washington fans, the Huskies couldn't finish the job and lost that last set 15-11.

UCLA is coming off a tough match with Stanford but didn't play close to the type of set that Washington did. The Bruins took care of the Cardinal 3-2 to extend their winning streak to five matches and kept them undefeated in Pac-12 play.

The Bruins have been playing well but will definitely have their hands full with a hungry Washington team. The Huskies may be 0-2, but they are still one of the best teams in the Pac-12.

This should be a great match between two top 15 schools.

Regional restrictions may apply.