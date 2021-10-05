October 5, 2021
How to Watch UNLV at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV and San Diego State meet in a Mountain West battle Tuesday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
Author:

The UNLV women's volleyball team travels to San Diego State on a three-match winning streak and winners of nine of its last 10. The Rebels have won their last three Mountain West matches after dropping their conference opener to San Jose State.

How to Watch: UNLV at San Diego State

Match Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UNLV at San Diego State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the winning streak, the Rebels have lost just two total sets in wins against Nevada, Air Force and New Mexico. They have recovered nicely since getting swept by San Jose State on Sept. 23.

San Diego State will look to beat the Rebels Tuesday night after picking up a win in their most recent match against Air Force. The Aztecs swept the Falcons to even their record at 2–2 in the Mountain West. They also swept Nevada in their conference opener before losing to San Jose State and New Mexico.

San Diego State has just five wins on the year but played a tough out-of-conference schedule to help prepare for Mountain West competition.

UNLV enters this match as the favorite to win, but the Aztecs have been competitive this year and could shock the Rebels. If San Diego State can pull off the upset, it will move ahead of UNLV in the Mountain West standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

UNLV at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
