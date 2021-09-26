How to Watch USC vs. Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USC and Cal both look to snap two-match losing streaks and pick up their first Pac-12 win when they play Sunday afternoon

USC dropped its Pac-12 opener 3-1 to rival UCLA on Wednesday. The Trojans kept the Bruins from sweeping them by winning the third set, but dropped the fourth set 25-14. They are looking for a better showing Sunday when they travel to Cal.

How to Watch: USC at Cal

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Cal also dropped its conference opener on Wednesday night. The Bears lost to Stanford 3-1 in a match where they won the first set, but couldn't continue that momentum in the last three sets.

It wasn't a surprise that both teams lost their first match, as they were both against ranked teams. They both battled in the first three sets, but faded in the fourth to take the loss.

Cal and USC are both badly needing a win after dropping their last two matches. Cal comes in with a better record, but these teams look pretty similar. Neither team has a signature win yet, but they both have played good teams tough at times.

This should be a great under the radar match in the Pac-12. Most eyes will be on the UCLA vs. Stanford match, but this one could be very entertaining.

