How to Watch USC vs. Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch USC at Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC and Cal both look to snap two-match losing streaks and pick up their first Pac-12 win when they play Sunday afternoon
Author:

USC dropped its Pac-12 opener 3-1 to rival UCLA on Wednesday. The Trojans kept the Bruins from sweeping them by winning the third set, but dropped the fourth set 25-14. They are looking for a better showing Sunday when they travel to Cal.

How to Watch: USC at Cal

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Cal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal also dropped its conference opener on Wednesday night. The Bears lost to Stanford 3-1 in a match where they won the first set, but couldn't continue that momentum in the last three sets.

It wasn't a surprise that both teams lost their first match, as they were both against ranked teams. They both battled in the first three sets, but faded in the fourth to take the loss.

Cal and USC are both badly needing a win after dropping their last two matches. Cal comes in with a better record, but these teams look pretty similar. Neither team has a signature win yet, but they both have played good teams tough at times.

This should be a great under the radar match in the Pac-12. Most eyes will be on the UCLA vs. Stanford match, but this one could be very entertaining.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

USC at Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15000944
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

33 seconds ago
USATSI_10450979
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hoakies

33 seconds ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs. Cal in NCAA Women's Volleyball

33 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

33 seconds ago
USATSI_16137148
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Capitals

33 seconds ago
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

35 minutes ago
USATSI_16789129
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks at Vikings

35 minutes ago
USATSI_15363783
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Raiders

1 hour ago
USATSI_16788201
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Broncos

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy