How to Watch USC at UCLA in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USC and UCLA are bitter rivals, so what better way to kick off Pac-12 play than with a match between the two in-city programs? USC is looking to upset UCLA and start off conference play with a huge win.

How to Watch USC at UCLA:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at UCLA match on fuboTV

The Trojans come into the match just 4-5 but have not played poorly this year. Of their five losses this season, three of them have come against ranked opponents. One of their other losses was to Hawaii who they turned around and beat the next day.

USC lost its last match to No. 21 San Diego after leading two sets to one. It was a tough loss for the Trojans but one they hope will get them ready for a Pac-12 conference loaded with ranked teams.

First up for USC is UCLA and a Bruins team coming off of three straight wins to wrap up non-conference play. UCLA's last loss was also to San Diego and, like USC, they lost in five sets.

The match against San Diego was one of only two matches the Bruins have had against ranked teams this year. They're 7-1 on the year, but the lack of ranked opponents on their schedule still has some wondering if they are ready for the gauntlet that is the Pac-12.

Beating their rival easily on Wednesday would be a good start but matches at Stanford and Washington next will tell us a lot more about the Bruins.

