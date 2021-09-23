September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch USC at UCLA in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals USC and UCLA open Pac-12 play in Los Angeles on Wednesday night in NCAA Women's Volleyball action.
Author:

USC and UCLA are bitter rivals, so what better way to kick off Pac-12 play than with a match between the two in-city programs? USC is looking to upset UCLA and start off conference play with a huge win.

How to Watch USC at UCLA:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans come into the match just 4-5 but have not played poorly this year. Of their five losses this season, three of them have come against ranked opponents. One of their other losses was to Hawaii who they turned around and beat the next day.

USC lost its last match to No. 21 San Diego after leading two sets to one. It was a tough loss for the Trojans but one they hope will get them ready for a Pac-12 conference loaded with ranked teams. 

First up for USC is UCLA and a Bruins team coming off of three straight wins to wrap up non-conference play. UCLA's last loss was also to San Diego and, like USC, they lost in five sets. 

The match against San Diego was one of only two matches the Bruins have had against ranked teams this year. They're 7-1 on the year, but the lack of ranked opponents on their schedule still has some wondering if they are ready for the gauntlet that is the Pac-12. 

Beating their rival easily on Wednesday would be a good start but matches at Stanford and Washington next will tell us a lot more about the Bruins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

USC at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16803508
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

USATSI_15947086
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at UCLA in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15960905
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15949294
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16783291
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Club Leon

USATSI_16803118
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

USATSI_16802909
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) runs with the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Larry Walker Jr. (7) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Syracuse vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy