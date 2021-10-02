October 2, 2021
How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State looks to start 3-0 in the Pac-12 when it hosts USC on Friday night.
Washington State has had a strange season so far. It started off the year 0-4 and only went to five sets in one of those losses. The Cougars didn't look strong, and it seemed like they would have a tough year. Instead of folding, however, they have reeled off eight straight wins with six of them coming by sweeps.

How to Watch: USC at Washington State

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars started off their conference schedule with a bang. They swept No. 24 Colorado and then upset No. 13 Washington 3-2. The wins have Washington State 2-0 in the Pac-12 and at the top of the standings.

USC was able to pull off a win against Cal on Sunday for its first Pac-12 win to even its conference record at 1-1. The Trojans' win against the Golden Bears was just their second in their last seven matches. 

USC hasn't been able to pick up wins lately, but it has faced good competition. Five of its last six losses were against ranked teams. 

Friday's match will be another tough one for the Trojans. The Cougars are red-hot and playing as well as anybody else in the conference. USC will have to play well to pick up the win and snap Washington State's long winning streak.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

USC at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
