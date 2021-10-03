October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC looks for its third straight win and an upset of Washington on the road Sunday afternoon.
Author:

USC is heading to Washington on a two-match winning streak and full of confidence. The Trojans had a big win on Friday night when they beat Washington State 3-1. It was their second straight 3-1 win and improved their Pac-12 record to 2-1. It also evened their overall record at 6-6.

How to Watch USC at Washington:

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC has played better recently but have not fared well against ranked teams this year, and Washington comes in ranked 13th in the country. The Huskies have a high ranking, but they have struggled lately. They are 8-3 on the year but just 1-2 in the Pac-12 after upset losses to Utah and rival Washington State.

The Huskies were able to get their first conference win of the year Friday when they beat UCLA 3-2. Washington had to fight back from two sets down to get the come-from-behind win. It was a huge victory over a very good Bruins team.

Washington looks like the big favorite in this match, but if recent results mean anything this could be a tossup. USC lost to UCLA but beat Washington State, while Washington beat UCLA and lost to Washington State.

The Trojans have proved they can play with teams in the Pac-12, and Washington has shown it can be upset. Volleyball fans won't want to miss this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16530125
