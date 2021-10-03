How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

USC looks for its third straight win and an upset of Washington on the road Sunday afternoon.

USC is heading to Washington on a two-match winning streak and full of confidence. The Trojans had a big win on Friday night when they beat Washington State 3-1. It was their second straight 3-1 win and improved their Pac-12 record to 2-1. It also evened their overall record at 6-6.

How to Watch USC at Washington:

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

USC has played better recently but have not fared well against ranked teams this year, and Washington comes in ranked 13th in the country. The Huskies have a high ranking, but they have struggled lately. They are 8-3 on the year but just 1-2 in the Pac-12 after upset losses to Utah and rival Washington State.

The Huskies were able to get their first conference win of the year Friday when they beat UCLA 3-2. Washington had to fight back from two sets down to get the come-from-behind win. It was a huge victory over a very good Bruins team.

Washington looks like the big favorite in this match, but if recent results mean anything this could be a tossup. USC lost to UCLA but beat Washington State, while Washington beat UCLA and lost to Washington State.

The Trojans have proved they can play with teams in the Pac-12, and Washington has shown it can be upset. Volleyball fans won't want to miss this matchup.

