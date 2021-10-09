How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force

Air Force looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it hosts Utah State on Saturday night.

Air Force has not had a great year so far in volleyball, but it was able to pick up a conference win recently.

How to Watch: Utah State at Air Force

Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Utah State vs. Air Force on fuboTV:

The Falcons beat Fresno State in their second conference match but currently sit just 1-4 in the Mountain West. They get a shot at their second win when they host a good Utah State team on Saturday.

Air Force may not have many wins lately, but it has been very competitive in losses. Against San Diego State last week, the Falcons lost the first two sets by two points each and lost the third set by four. They need to find a way to finish matches.

Utah State will look to extend the Falcons losing streak when they come to town. The Aggies are coming off a five-set loss to New Mexico on Thursday night. The loss snapped their two-match winning streak and dropped their conference record to 3-2.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, but the Falcons are ready for an upset. Air Force has been a thorn in teams' sides even in their losses and is looking to finally get back in the win column.

