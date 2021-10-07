How to Watch Aggies vs. Lobos

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah State is going for its third win in a row when it goes on the road to New Mexico on Thursday night.
    There is a logjam at the top of the Mountain West standings right now with five teams currently 3-1. Two of those teams meet Thursday night when Utah State goes to New Mexico.

    How to Watch: Utah State at New Mexico

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream Utah State at New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah State is coming off a sweep of San Jose State on Saturday. The win was its second in a row and fifth out of its last six. Its only loss during that time was against Colorado State in its second Mountain West match.

    Their opponent New Mexico is coming into this match after losing its third match of the year. The Lobos were beaten by UNLV on Saturday 3-1. The Rebels took the last two sets after it was tied at one apiece to get the win.

    The loss dropped the Lobos record to 3-1 in the Mountain West and 12-3 overall. New Mexico has been absolutely dominant in its wins this year as it has won by a sweep in nine of their 12 wins. In the Lobos three losses, though, they haven't been close as they have not taken a single one of those to a fifth set.

    The Mountain West has been very competitive this year and this match shouldn't be any different. The winner gets to stay atop the conference in this battle of two 3-1 teams.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Utah State at New Mexico Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
