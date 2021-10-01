How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars

Coming off yet another electric win, BYU looks to stay undefeated when it visits Utah State on Friday.

BYU has been one of the most exciting teams early on in the 2021 college football season. The Cougars were unranked and received just six votes in the first AP Top 25 Poll of the year, but after four electric wins, they're 4-0 and ranked No. 13 in the country.

How to Watch Utah State vs. BYU:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

The Cougars' largest margin of victory this year is 10 points, and two of their four games have been decided by just one score. They're also 2-0 against ranked teams, with wins over Utah and Arizona State.

Last week, the Cougars jumped out to a 21-point first-quarter lead against USF en route to a 35-27 win. Quarterback Baylor Romney threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, with his brother Gunner catching five passes for 119 yards and a score.

This week, the Cougars face a tough in-state opponent in Utah State. The Aggies are 3-1 and coming off their first loss of the year, a 27-3 defeat at the hands of Boise State last week.

Friday's game will be the 90th meeting between BYU and Utah State in football in a series that dates back to 1922. The Cougars hold a 49-37-3 advantage and won the most recent meeting 42-14 in 2019.

This year's game kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET Friday night.

